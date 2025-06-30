Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 30.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 806454 | ISIN: FI0009010862 | Ticker-Symbol: 1S0
Frankfurt
27.06.25 | 08:07
1,820 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUOMINEN OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUOMINEN OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8902,03016:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2025 15:24 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Inside information: CEO of Suominen Corporation changes

Suominen Corporation, inside information, June 30, 2025 at 4:20 p.m. EEST

Suominen Corporation's Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Charles Héaulmé, current Chair of the Board, as the company's new President and CEO. Mr. Héaulmé will start at the latest August 11, 2025.

Mr. Héaulmé brings with him decades of executive leadership experience across various industries. His strategic insight and proven track record in driving performance and transformation have earned the full confidence of the Board to lead Suominen into its next phase of financial improvement and sustainable growth.

Mr. Héaulmé will continue to serve as Chair of the Board until the next Annual General Meeting of Suominen 2026. He will step down from his position as a Chair and member of the Personnel and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors as of today.

The Board of Directors of Suominen Corporation and Mr. Tommi Björnman, have mutually agreed that Mr. Björnman will step down from his position as the President and CEO. Mr. Janne Silonsaari, currently Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed as interim President & CEO, effective June 30, 2025.

"We thank Mr. Björnman for his dedication and leadership during his tenure," says Andreas Ahlström, Deputy Chair of the Board of Suominen. "Under his guidance, Suominen has continued to focus on its vision to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability."

"The past two years at Suominen have been both challenging and rewarding. I am proud to see that we have elevated commercial excellence, sustainability, and innovation to the next level," says Tommi Björnman.

"I am honored to step into the CEO role at a pivotal time for Suominen. I look forward to working closely with our talented team to build on the company's strong foundations, drive sustainable growth, and deliver long-term value to our shareholders, customers, and communities," says Charles Héaulmé.

Charles Héaulmé's CV and picture attached to this release.


SUOMINEN CORPORATION
Board of Directors

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Ahlström, Deputy Chair of the Board of Suominen Corporation, tel. +358 50 564 7080

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2024 were EUR 462.3 million, and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at?www.suominen.fi.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.suominen.fi





Charles Heaulme photo
© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.