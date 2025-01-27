WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beacon (BECN), Monday announced that QXO, Inc. (QXO) has initiated an unsolicited tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of the company's common stock at a price of $124.25 per share in cash.The Beacon Board of Directors is set to carefully review the offer.Beacon also highlighted that the current offer price from QXO remains unchanged from its earlier proposal on November 11, 2024, which was unanimously rejected by the board members.The Board argued that the offer significantly undervalued the company and did not align with the best interests of its shareholders.BECN is currently trading pre-market at $120.00 up 1.33 percent or $1.58 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX