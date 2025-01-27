Awards recognize companies and leaders that align their organizational efforts around customers' needs and deliver seamless experiences across channels

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today opened the call for nominations for its 2025 Customer-Obsessed Enterprise Awards. Open to organizations headquartered in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America with 1,000 or more employees, these awards recognize companies that prioritize customers in their leadership, strategy, and operations to drive successful business outcomes. Applications for Forrester's Customer-Obsessed Leadership Award are also open to senior B2C marketing, customer experience (CX), and digital business leaders at organizations headquartered in North America with 1,000 or more employees.

Nomination criteria for Forrester's Customer Obsession Awards are as follows:

Customer-Obsessed Enterprise. This award honors an organization that exemplifies customer obsession by prioritizing customers in their leadership, corporate and functional strategies, and daily operations to drive successful business outcomes. The winning organization also encourages deep collaboration across the business especially among marketing, CX, and digital teams to ensure that customer obsession is achieved.

Customer-Obsessed Leadership. This award recognizes a leader who behaves and makes decisions with a focus on customers. The winning executive also creates a workplace environment conducive to great customer focus for the entire organization.

Additional details on how to apply for Forrester's 2025 Customer Obsession Awards:

Europe. Organizations based in EMEA can visit here to review complete award nomination criteria and submit an entry for Forrester's Customer-Obsessed Enterprise Awards. The deadline to submit an entry is March 31, 2025. The award recipient will be announced prior to and honored at Forrester's CX Summit EMEA, taking place June 2-4, 2025.

North America. Organizations and leaders based in North America can visit here to learn more. The submission deadline is March 31, 2025 for both Forrester's Customer-Obsessed Enterprise and Customer-Obsessed Leadership Awards. Award recipients will be announced prior to and honored at Forrester's CX Summit North America, taking place June 23-26, 2025.

Asia Pacific. Organizations based in APAC can visit here to review complete award nomination criteria and submit an entry for Forrester's Customer-Obsessed Enterprise Awards. The deadline to submit an entry is May 23, 2025. The award recipient will be announced prior to and honored at Forrester's CX Summit APAC, taking place August 18, 2025.

"Forrester's Customer Obsession Awards will recognize organizations and leaders that show how their dedication and focus on their customers also yields stronger outcomes for their business," said Rick Parrish, vice president and research director at Forrester. "Our research finds that customer-obsessed organizations report 41% faster revenue growth, 49% faster profit growth, and 51% better customer retention than non-customer-obsessed organizations. As true customer obsession is achieved, so too is sustainable growth for organizations."

Resources:

Learn more about Forrester's Customer Obsession Awards program and previous award winners.

Register to attend Forrester's 2025 APAC, EMEA, and North America CX Summits.

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We empower leaders in technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, sales, and product functions to be bold at work and accelerate growth through customer obsession. Our unique research and continuous guidance model helps executives and their teams achieve their initiatives and outcomes faster and with confidence. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

