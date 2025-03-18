Along with the Technology Strategy Impact and Enterprise Architecture Awards, this year, organizations can also apply for Forrester's inaugural Data AI Impact Award in April

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today opened calls for nominations for its annual global Technology Awards for Technology Strategy Impact and Enterprise Architecture, which recognize organizations that drive business outcomes through their respective high-performance IT strategies and strategic IT frameworks. The company also announced a new Data AI Impact Award for organizations based in North America. This award will recognize North American organizations that implement data, AI, and analytics initiatives that directly contribute to business results. Forrester's technology awards spotlight organizations that boost alignment across their companies' technology strategy; enterprise architecture; and data, AI, and analytics capabilities to fuel business growth.

Nominations for Forrester's technology awards are open to organizations with 1,000 or more employees across North America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). Technology and data leaders including chief information officers, chief technology officers, chief digital officers, chief data officers, and enterprise architects are encouraged to apply on behalf of their organizations.

"Forrester's Technology Awards recognize and celebrate the achievements of those organizations that are using technology and data to fuel innovation, lead transformation, and propel their businesses forward," said Fred Giron, vice president and senior research director at Forrester. "High-performance IT, strong enterprise architecture, and data-driven decision-making are all interconnected and play an integral role in driving business efficiency, innovation, and scalability. We encourage organizations that are excelling at using technology to accelerate business performance to submit their applications for this year's awards."

Nomination criteria for Forrester's 2025 Technology Awards are as follows:

Technology Strategy Impact. Open to organizations based across North America, EMEA, and APAC, award recipients must execute a technology strategy that aligns with their organization's business goals and improves business results, emphasizing principles of alignment, trust, and adaptivity the essence of high-performance IT. Recipients will also demonstrate excellence in stabilizing, operating, and protecting the business; using automation, data and analytics, and AI to drive business efficiency at scale; and deploying emerging technologies to create or disrupt new business models.

Enterprise Architecture. This award, presented in partnership with The Open Group author of the TOGAF® standard, developed by The Open Group Architecture Forum is also open to companies based across North America, EMEA, and APAC and recognizes organizations that demonstrate how outcome-driven enterprise architecture practices help their company manage risk, create cost-efficiency, improve customer experience, and drive outcomes.

Data AI Impact. Forrester's new award honors organizations that harness data, AI, and analytics to contribute to business growth. Open to organizations based in North America only in its inaugural year, this award will reward organizations for both driving data, AI, and analytics literacy within their organizations and for establishing frameworks that maintain trust in data, AI, and analytics. The nominations for this award will open on April 23, 2025.

"We're delighted to be partnering with Forrester for the Enterprise Architecture Award again this year. The importance of enterprise architecture is as great as it has ever been, so we are glad to be part of celebrating best practice in the discipline. We look forward to seeing the innovative entries submitted this year and rewarding the outstanding work being done," said Steve Nunn, president and CEO of The Open Group.

Additional details on how to apply for Forrester's 2025 Technology Awards:

Asia Pacific. Organizations in APAC can visit here to apply for Forrester's Technology Strategy Impact and Enterprise Architecture Awards, with a submission deadline of May 27, 2025. Award recipients will be announced prior to and honored at Forrester's Technology Innovation Summit APAC, being held in Sydney and digitally, August 19, 2025.

EMEA. Organizations in EMEA can visit here to apply for Forrester's Technology Strategy Impact and Enterprise Architecture Awards, with a submission deadline of July 16, 2025. Award recipients will be announced prior to and honored at Forrester's Technology Innovation Summit EMEA, being held in London and digitally, October 8-10, 2025.

North America. Organizations in North America can visit here to apply for Forrester's Technology Strategy Impact, Enterprise Architecture, and Data AI Impact Awards, with a submission deadline of July 16, 2025. Award recipients will be announced prior to and honored at Forrester's Technology Innovation Summit North America, being held in Austin, Texas, and digitally, November 2-5, 2025.

Resources:

Learn more about Forrester's 2025 Technology Awards program.

Register to attend Forrester's Technology Innovation Summits 2025 in North America, EMEA, and APAC.

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We empower leaders in technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, sales, and product functions to be bold at work and accelerate growth through customer obsession. Our unique research and continuous guidance model helps executives and their teams achieve their initiatives and outcomes faster and with confidence. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250318142837/en/

Contacts:

Ira Kantor

ikantor@forrester.com