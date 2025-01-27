Norva24 Group AB: Leadership transition in Norva24 Norway

CEO of Norva24 Norway, Tore Hansen (62), steps down after six years in the role.

"As CEO of Norva24 Norway, Tore Hansen has played a pivotal role in driving our company's growth, successfully growing revenues by 60% during the period, and steering Norway through a period marked by significant development. Tore is handing over a Norwegian operation with solid organic growth and improved profitability in Q4 vs last year. Through his commitment, Tore has established a solid foundation for Norva24 Norway's future endeavors. I would like to express our heartfelt thanks to Tore Hansen for his valuable contributions to Norva24 Norway," says Group CEO Henrik Norrbom.

The process of recruiting Tore Hansens successor is initiated, and COO Norway, Tommy Pedersen will during the transition period take an even larger responsibility for the day-to-day operation. Stein Yndestad, Group CFO, will take the formal role as interim CEO of Norva24 Norway as of 1/2 until a new CEO Norway is in place. Tore Hansen will stay with Norva24, supporting management until 1 August 2025.

"We will seek a speedy process, and hope to present the new CEO Norway shortly," says Henrik Norrbom.

