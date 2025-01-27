Planisware, a leading B2B provider of SaaS in the rapidly growing Project Economy market, announced today that Northrop Grumman Corporation, a leading global aerospace and defense technology company, has selected Planisware Enterprise to serve as its enterprise-wide program management system.

"We are honored to partner with Northrop Grumman as they continue to implement digital technologies across their business," said Loic Sautour, Chief Executive Officer at Planisware. "Planisware will act as a key partner in their digital transformation efforts, streamlining portfolio management technology across the end-to-end product lifecycle

About Planisware

Planisware is a leading business-to-business ("B2B") provider of Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") in the rapidly growing Project Economy. Planisware's mission is to provide solutions that help organizations transform how they strategize, plan and deliver their projects, project portfolios, programs and products.

With more than 700 employees across 14 offices, Planisware operates at significant scale serving circa 600 organizational clients in a wide range of verticals and functions across more than 30 countries worldwide. Planisware's clients include large international companies, medium-sized businesses and public sector entities.

Planisware is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A, ISIN code FR001400PFU4, ticker symbol "PLNW").

For more information, visit https://planisware.com/ and connect with Planisware on LinkedIn.

