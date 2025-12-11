Planisware expands its Asia-Pacific footprint with the opening of an office and two new data centers in Australia

Planisware expands its Asia-Pacific footprint

Paris, France, December 11- 2025 - Planisware, a leading provider of B2B AI-powered SaaS platforms serving the rapidly growing Project Economy, announces the opening of an office and two new data centers in Australia. This dual initiative marks an important step in the group's international development strategy and consolidates its presence in the Asia-Pacific region, where Planisware already has a strong foothold in Singapore, Japan, and more recently South Korea.

The Australian market, which is particularly dynamic in the industrial, healthcare, energy, and utilities sectors, represents a major opportunity for Planisware. The company already has many flagship customers in various sectors, including Coles, one of Australia's leading retailers; Cochlear, the world leader in hearing implants; Breville, an iconic brand of high-end kitchen appliances present in more than 70 countries; and Seqwater and Sunwater, two major public actors in water management and distribution in Queensland.

Between 2020 and 2024, Planisware recorded average annual growth of 33%, driven by growing demand for integrated project management and digital transformation solutions.

The opening of this office will strengthen ties with existing customers, accelerate local business development, and support Australian companies in managing their strategic projects in a context of increased innovation and digital transformation.

At the same time, Planisware will invest in the opening of two data centers with the aim of offering its customers optimal performance and total data sovereignty, in accordance with the most demanding security standards.

- Australia is a strategic market, defined by a strong culture of innovation and a pragmatic approach to technology," commented Loïc Sautour, CEO of Planisware. "This opening represents an important milestone in our expansion across APAC. Appointing Cédric Bastien to lead this new office is a key step in our growth in Australia. His expertise, deep knowledge of our solutions, and strong commitment to our customers will help accelerate our expansion in this market. By strengthening our presence alongside Australian customers, we reaffirm our ambition to become the preferred partner for companies that place project performance at the heart of their competitiveness.-

The Australian office will be led by Cédric Bastien, who also serves as Managing Director of Planisware in Singapore. A graduate of ENSEM (École Nationale Supérieure d'Électricité et de Mécanique), Cédric Bastien joined Planisware in 2008 and held successive positions as consultant, project director, and head of development in Southeast Asia before taking over as head of the Singapore subsidiary in 2022. With more than 15 years of experience in managing international projects, he will lead the group's development in Australia, drawing on a solid network of partners and his in-depth knowledge of the market.

