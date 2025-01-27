Tunable Optics Technology Combined with Inuitive's NU4100 Vision Processor Delivers Foveated Video StreamingCapabilities

poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) will showcase the company's tunable optics technology combined with the Inuitive NU4100 vision processor, achieving high resolution foveated video streaming capabilities for mixed reality (MR) head-worn devices in booth 6223 at the SPIE AR|VR|MR conference, January 28-29, 2025 in San Francisco, California. The joint demonstration achieves a resolution of greater than 50ppd (pupils per degree) to deliver a compelling, natural viewing experience. In this application, TLens® technology resolves several MR headset device design challenges, proving significant imaging improvements that deliver the 'human eye experience.'

The demo combines a poLight TLens® tunable lens integrated into a camera module, delivering images to the Inuitive NU4100 vision-on-chip processor. Both full field of view and a high resolution, cropped (or "foveated") images are simultaneously streamed for display. The focus and location of the foveated region will switch between near and far objects, replicating how human vision seamlessly switches between near and far objects. This solution has already been implemented in mass production.

"We are thrilled to work with Inuitive, demonstrating that real-world human eye viewing experiences can be achieved in MR devices," said Dr. Øyvind Isaksen, CEO of poLight ASA. "Achieving more than 50ppd and real-time foveated video see-through not only mimics how the human eye naturally sees, but also significantly reduces the processing power needed to generate the image, producing smoother frame rates and improved battery life. Moving forward, it is clear that our TLens® autofocus tunable optics exceeds conventional fixed focus or mechanical cameras and is the optimal solution driving improved MR user experiences."

"We are excited to collaborate with poLight to showcase how Inuitive's vision processors, including the NU4100, seamlessly integrate advanced components such as poLight's TLens®, to create transformative solutions for XR headsets," said Dor Zepeniuk, CEO of Inuitive. "Our NU4100 processor, with its ability to deliver real-time, high-resolution foveated video streaming, underscores the potential of combining state-of-the-art vision technology with best-in-class optics. As we continue to push the boundaries of vision technology, our upcoming NU4500 vision processor will set a new standard in the industry, delivering unparalleled performance and enabling the next wave of innovation in immersive experiences in mixed reality."

The poLight team invites you to visit our booth 6223 at the SPIE AR|VR|MR conference to see this exclusive demo as well as our latest TWedge® wobulator pixel shifting technology. In addition, Pierre Craen, Chief Technology Officer of poLight ASA, will share key insights on the camera imaging and microdisplay issues hindering the AR|MR industry, as well as innovative ideas to address future challenges, during his presentation entitled Making Vision Better: Improving AR|MR Cameras and Micro Display Systems that Replicate the True Human Eye Experience during the January 28 main stage plenary session on display engines. Contact info@polight.com to schedule a meeting.

About poLight ASA

poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) offers a patented, proprietary tunable optics technology, starting with its first product, TLens® which replicates "the human eye" experience in autofocus cameras used in devices such as smartphones, wearables, barcode scanners, machine vision systems and various medical equipment. poLight's TLens® enables better system performance and new user experiences due to benefits such as extremely fast focus, small footprint, no magnetic interference, low power consumption and constant field of view. poLight is based in Tønsberg, Norway, with employees in Finland, France, UK, US, China, Taiwan, Japan, and the Philippines. For more information, please visit https://www.polight.com.

About Inuitive

Inuitive's disruptive Vision-on-Chip processors introduce all-in-one chips with a wide range of integrated capabilities, outstanding performance, optimal size, and cost efficiency. These game-changing processors support simultaneous depth sensing, positioning, location algorithms (SLAM), and AI-based object detection and recognition while dramatically shortening both system latency and response time, saving power and improving overall performance (high frame rate and camera resolution, and a wide FOV).

Together with its technological ecosystem of partners in the field of machine sensing, software development, and commercial manufacturing, Inuitive integrates its enterprise-ready sensor-and-processor modules into its customers' robotics, drones, AR, VR, AIoT, and 3D sensing applications, providing human-like visual understanding with optimal capabilities and superior performance.

For more information, visit www.inuitive-tech.com or find us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/inuitive.

