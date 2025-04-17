poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) will highlight the company's tunable optics products and technology at the Society for Information Display (SID) DisplayWeek, May 13-15, 2025 in San Jose, CA. Exhibiting in booth 1916, poLight will demonstrate its TWedge® wobulator pixel-shifting technology and latest technical samples integrated into a variety of partner microdisplays and systems including Texas Instruments' DLP® digital micromirror device (DMD) and Coretronic light engine projection technology. These examples will clearly show resolution improvements, plus screen door effect/motion blur removal with no audible noise using live and video demos.

poLight will also showcase its TLens® enabled wide field of view camera module combined with the Inuitive NU4100 vision processor, achieving high resolution foveated video streaming capabilities for mixed reality (MR) head-worn devices. This joint demonstration achieves a resolution of greater than 50ppd (pixels per degree) and ultrafast focusing to deliver a compelling, natural video see through (VST) experience.

In both applications, TLens® autofocus and TWedge® wobulator technology resolves several AR|MR head-worn device design challenges, proving significant imaging improvements that deliver the true 'human eye experience' in cameras and waveguide microdisplays.

"We have been working very closely with our partners Coretronic, Texas Instruments, Inuitive and many others to deliver the real-world human eye viewing experiences for our customers' AR|MR head-worn devices," said Dr. Øyvind Isaksen, CEO of poLight ASA. "Our technological advances in tunable optics that resolve fundamental design hurdles facing the AR|MR market is critical to removing the adoption barrier going forward."

The poLight team invites you to visit our booth to see exclusive TLens® and TWedge® wobulator demos and samples and discuss how we can best support your AR|MR microdisplay and imaging development needs. Contact info@polight.com to schedule a meeting.

About poLight ASA

poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) offers a patented, proprietary tunable optics technology, starting with its first product, TLens® which replicates "the human eye" experience in autofocus cameras used in devices such as smartphones, wearables, barcode scanners, machine vision systems and various medical equipment. poLight's TLens® enables better system performance and new user experiences due to benefits such as extremely fast focus, small footprint, no magnetic interference, low power consumption and constant field of view. poLight is based in Tønsberg, Norway, with employees in Finland, France, UK, US, China, Taiwan, Japan, and the Philippines. For more information, please visit https://www.polight.com

