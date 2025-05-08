poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) announced today it is in the process of implementing its tunable optics technology in an off-the-shelf (OTS) M12 focusing camera lens for industrial machine vision OEMs. Leveraging poLight's ultrafast (~1ms), ultralow power consuming(~1mW) TLens®, these new lenses enable design engineers to rapidly set and change object/focal distances to accommodate different scenarios. Initially a family of three lenses supporting 1/3" image sensors such as Sony's popular IMX900 sensor, the product range will be expanded to other focal lengths and image formats in the future. Prototypes, a supporting evaluation kit plus several live and static demos will be on display in the Sunex booth 8112 at the Automate 2025 conference, May 12-15 in Detroit, Michigan.

Yole Group estimates the industrial machine vision market to reach USD $7.8 billion with a CAGR of 2.1 percent by 2029, based on AI-driven imaging requirements in automated manufacturing settings. Historically, industrial machine vision OEMs were forced to rely on fixed focus cameras with high F-stop to achieve sufficient depth of focus, hindering advanced imaging for factory and warehouse automation, barcode scanners and embedded cameras. Delivering a small, cost-competitive OTS solution with constant field-of-view focusing and based on a standard sensor platform enables industrial machine vision OEMs to quickly ramp their advanced technology.

"poLight is a recognized leader in delivering tunable optics technology to the industrial machine vision market," said Dr. Øyvind Isaksen, CEO of poLight ASA. "This technology solution capitalizes on the benefits of tunable optics and propels 3D imaging and AI robotic vision in a wide variety of manufacturing applications. Providing a focusing OTS family of add-on lenses supports our company goals of advancing innovation and shaping the future of tunable optics."

The company anticipates M12 add-on lens products will be available in volume production in 1H 2026, in three focal lengths:

6mm

13mm

19mm

The evaluation kit will include two M12 prototype lenses, a TLens® PD50LE driver board for simple software connection and system development, and a standard TLens® evaluation kit enabling easy control of the driver board via a USB connection to a PC or Mac computer.

The poLight team invites you to visit the Sunex booth 8112 to see early M12 prototype lenses, evaluation kit as well as live and static demos. Contact info@polight.com to schedule a meeting.

About poLight ASA

poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) offers a patented, proprietary tunable optics technology, starting with its first product, TLens® which replicates "the human eye" experience in autofocus cameras used in devices such as smartphones, wearables, barcode scanners, machine vision systems and various medical equipment. poLight's TLens® enables better system performance and new user experiences due to benefits such as extremely fast focus, small footprint, no magnetic interference, low power consumption and constant field of view. poLight is based in Tønsberg, Norway, with employees in Finland, France, UK, US, China, Taiwan, Japan, and the Philippines. For more information, please visit https://www.polight.com

