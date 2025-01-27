WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Researchers at the Hinda and Arthur Marcus Institute for Aging Research, part of Hebrew SeniorLife and affiliated with Harvard Medical School, have recently found a desirable indoor temperature to maintain the cognitive health of the older population.The study involved 47 adults in Boston, Massachusetts, aged 79 years on average. The research, which began in 2021 and was completed in 2023, installed a sensor in the room of participants to keep track of home temperature. The participants were also asked to fill out questionnaires multiple times a week regarding their concentration level.The researchers discovered that temperatures between 68 degrees Fahrenheit and 75 degrees Fahrenheit inside the home are good for maintaining cognitive health, noting that moving below or above 7 degrees Fahrenheit in this range could cause attention difficulties.'Our results suggest that even under the current climate a considerable portion of older adults encounter indoor temperatures detrimental to their cognitive abilities,' the scientists stated.'Climate change may exacerbate this problem, particularly among low-income and underserved older adults. Addressing this issue in public health and housing policy is essential to building climate-resiliency in this vulnerable population.'Published in the Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences, the study noted that lower temperatures cause blood vessels to constrict, which limits blood supply to the brain, increasing the risk of cognitive decline. Additionally, the body cells would work overtime to maintain the body heat, leaving less energy for the brain cells.In contrast, in homes with higher temperatures, people would suffer from excess sweating and dehydration, which could disrupt the sleep cycle, leading to a higher risk of cognitive decline.'Our findings underscore the importance of how environmental factors like indoor temperature, impact cognitive health in aging populations,' Dr Amir Baniassadi, a brain health expert and study lead author, concluded.'This research highlights the need for public health interventions and housing policies that prioritize climate resilience for older adults. As global temperatures rise, ensuring access to temperature-controlled environments will be crucial for protecting their cognitive well-being.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX