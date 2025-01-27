WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings totaled $210 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $269 million, or $0.94 per share, last year.Excluding items, Brown & Brown Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.86 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 15.4% to $1.184 billion from $1.026 billion last year.Brown & Brown Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $210 Mln. vs. $269 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.73 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue: $1.184 Bln vs. $1.026 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX