OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) (CPKC) Monday announced a tentative four-year collective agreement with Unifor, representing approximately 1,200 employees in Canada. The agreement covers mechanics, laborers, diesel service attendants, and mechanical support staff.The terms of the agreement are to remain confidential until ratification. This reflects a shared commitment to fostering positive labor relations and maintaining operational excellence.CP closed Monday's trading at $80.70 up 1.14 percent or $0.91 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX