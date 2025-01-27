CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Tuesday see December data for producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Producer prices are expected to rise 2.1 percent on year, up from 3.0 percent in the previous month.Australia will see December results for the surveys of business confidence and business conditions from National Australia Bank; in November, their scores were -3 and +2, respectively.Singapore will release preliminary Q4 data for unemployment; in the previous three months, the jobless rate was 1.9 percent.Finally, the markets in South Korea, Taiwan, China and Indonesia are closed on Tuesday for the Lunar New Year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX