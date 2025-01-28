Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
NextGen: Das MicroStrategy von Solana - Aufbruch mit gewagtem Kauf von 10.000 SOL!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J5GZ | ISIN: SE0004840718 | Ticker-Symbol: 3XV
Frankfurt
28.01.25
08:05 Uhr
36,450 Euro
+0,050
+0,14 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
XVIVO PERFUSION AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XVIVO PERFUSION AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
28.01.2025 08:02 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

XVIVO Perfusion AB: Year-End Report 2024

Finanznachrichten News

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2025 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO)(LSE:0RKL)(FRA:3XV)

Fourth quarter 2024 (October 1 - December 31)
• Net sales amounted to SEK 227.6 million (155.7), corresponding to growth of 46 percent in SEK and 45 percent in local currencies.
• Organic growth accounted for 44 percent and acquired growth for 1 percent. All business areas delivered underlying organic growth adjusted for currency effects: Thoracic disposables 50 percent, Abdominal disposables 35 percent and Services 16 percent.
• Gross margin for disposables was 82 percent (81). The total gross margin increased to 77 percent (75).
• Operating income (EBIT) increased to SEK 15.5 million (-16.1) and includes a write-down of intangible assets of SEK -20.1 million (-16.4) related to discontinued development projects. Adjusted EBIT amounted to SEK 36.6 million (0.8).
• Operating income before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased to SEK 51.9 million (20.7), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 23 percent (13). Adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 52.9 million (21.2), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 23 percent (14).
• Net profit amounted to SEK 36.4 million (68.5) and was impacted by financial expenses of SEK -0.4 million (73.7) attributable to fair value valuation of financial liabilities.
• Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.16 (2.17).
• Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 62.1 million (18.1). Total cash flow amounted to SEK -51.7 million (-38.2) primarily impacted by investments in R&D projects, production facilities and the acquisition of FlowHawk.

Significant events in the quarter
• Enrollment of patients completed five months early in XVIVO's clinical trial in the US evaluating heart preservation technology
• Lena Hagman is appointed deputy CEO

The period 2024 (January 1 - December 31)
• Net sales amounted to SEK 822.4 million (597.5), corresponding to growth of 38 percent in SEK and 39 percent in local currencies.
• Organic growth accounted for 39 percent, currency effect -1 percent. All business areas delivered underlying organic growth adjusted for currency effects: Thoracic disposables 46 percent, Abdominal disposables 32 percent and Services 7 percent.
• Gross margin for disposables was 81 percent (81). The total gross margin increased to 75 percent (74).
• Operating income (EBIT) increased to SEK 88.4 million (4.2) and includes a write-down of intangible assets of SEK -20.3 million (-16.4) related to discontinued development projects. Adjusted EBIT amounted to SEK 115.6 million (42.7).
• Operating income before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased to SEK 176.1 million (80.5), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 21 percent (13). Adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 183.1 million (102.6), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 22 percent (17).
• Net profit increased to SEK 172.2 million (91.8) and was impacted by financial income of SEK 59.0 million (72.0) attributable to fair value valuation of financial liabilities.
• Earnings per share amounted to SEK 5.47 (3.07).
• Cash flow from operating activities increased to SEK 111.3 million (46.3). Total cash flow amounted to SEK -143.4 million (303.2) primarily impacted by investments in R&D projects, production facilities, and the acquisition of FlowHawk.

Significant events in the reporting period
• First-ever transplantation of a donor heart transported across the Atlantic - made possible by XVIVO's heart technology
• Study in extended hypothermic (cold) perfusion of liver using Liver Assist shows that preservation can last up to 20 hours.
• New clinical study, 'HOPE at Heart', started by XVIVO in Europe on DCD hearts in 20 patients
• Unique initiative, 'The Bridge - Lungs for Life', started to increase lung transplants in Sweden and Denmark
• Results of XVIVO's European heart preservation study published in The Lancet
• XVIVO signs agreement to acquire FlowHawk - a unique communication platform for the transplant process. The transaction was completed on October 11

Events after the end of the period
• IDE application filed with the FDA in the US for approval to start a clinical trial with Liver Assist
• XVIVO has entered into a revolving credit facility of EUR 20 million with a three year term. The credit facility provides XVIVO with further flexibility for strategic management of growth opportunities, financing working capital and general business purposes

CEO comment
"During 2024 we estimate that more than 12,000 patients were given a lifesaving transplant using XVIVO's products or services. It has been a strong year for XVIVO, marked by topline growth and encouraging progress in clinical and regulatory activities. As we look ahead, we remain committed to our vision that ' no one should die waiting for a new organ' . We will continue to push the boundaries of organ transplantation and improve outcomes for patients worldwide. The achievements of the past year, combined with the exciting opportunities on the horizon, position XVIVO for rapid but sustained growth. None of this would be possible without the trust and enthusiasm of our customers and the dedication of our employees. Together, we are shaping the future of organ transplantation, and I am confident that 2025 will be another impactful year for XVIVO." - Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO, +46 73 519 21 59, e-mail: christoffer.rosenblad@xvivogroup.com
Kristoffer Nordström, CFO, +46 73 519 21 64, e-mail: kristoffer.nordstrom@xvivogroup.com

Conference Call

Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO and Kristoffer Nordström, CFO, will present the report in a conference call today at 2.00 PM CET / 8.00 AM EST. For registration to the conference call, see information in previous press release: https://www.xvivogroup.com/pressreleases/conference-call-on-year-end-report-2024/

About Us

Founded in 1998, XVIVO is the only medical technology company dedicated to extending the life of all major organs - so transplant teams around the world can save more lives. Our solutions allow leading clinicians and researchers to push the boundaries of transplantation medicine. XVIVO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has offices and research sites on two continents. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol XVIVO. More information can be found on the website www.xvivogroup.com.

This information is information that XVIVO Perfusion AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-01-28 07:30 CET.

Attachments

XVIVO Year End Report 2024

SOURCE: XVIVO Perfusion AB



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.