BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Sartorius AG (SARTF), a German pharmaceutical and lab equipment company, on Tuesday recorded a decline in preliminary net profit and revenue for the full year.Joachim Kreuzburg, CEO of Sartorius, said: 'For the entire life science industry, 2024 was characterized by a challenging market situation: the pandemic-related destocking at customers, which lasted much longer than expected, the reluctance to invest, and the Chinese market, which remained very weak. Not only, but also in view of these conditions, we are satisfied with the results we achieved. The trend is increasingly positive.'For the full year, the Group registered a net income of 84 million euros, lower than revised 205.6 million euros, recorded last year.Underlying profit slipped to 280 million euros from 339 million euros in 2023. Underlying earnings per share stood at 4.05 euros, compared with the prior year's 4.94 euros per share.EBITDA stood at 945.3 million euros as against 962.7 million euros in 2023. Sales revenue was 3.380 billion euros, down from the previous year's 3.395 billion euros.Sartorius is scheduled to release its annual report on February 17.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX