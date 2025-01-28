MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Consumer sentiment from France and unemployment from Spain are the top economic news due on Tuesday.At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes consumer sentiment survey results. The index is forecast to rise to 90 in January from 89 in December.At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE is scheduled to issue unemployment data for the fourth quarter. The jobless rate is forecast to fall slightly to 11.1 percent from 11.2 percent in the third quarter.At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank releases bank lending survey results.At 6.00 am ET, GDP and retail sales from Ireland and retail sales from Portugal are due.At 8.00 am ET, Hungary's central bank is set to announce its interest rate decision. The bank is expected to hold its key rate at 6.5 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX