LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK.L) Tuesday said that the European Medicines Agency has accepted the Marketing Authorisation Application for depemokimab in two indications including asthma with type 2 inflammation and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP).The submissions were based on data from SWIFT and ANCHOR studies. Results from the SWIFT-1 and -2 studies showed that depemokimab reduced exacerbation and hospitalisation rates when used as an add-on therapy for patients with asthma with type 2 inflammation. ANCHOR-1 and -2 trial showed depemokimab reduced nasal polyp size and obstruction compared to placebo.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX