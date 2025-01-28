LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A.G. Barr plc (BAG.L), on Tuesday, projects revenue for 2024/25 to be about GBP 420 million, compared to GBP 400 million generated a year ago, representing a year-over-year growth of about 5%.Full-year adjusted operating margin is expected to show strong improvement to about 13.5% versus 12.3% last year, helping to drive double digit profit growth.Euan Sutherland, Chief Executive, stated, 'A.G. BARR is in line to deliver another year of strong top line growth, margin improvement and cash generation. These headline metrics highlight excellent progress towards our long-term financial goals. We have sustained brand momentum despite the well trailed wider market pressures, and continue to make good progress towards our margin target.'The company has expressed its commitment to achieving consistent long-term revenue growth and maintains confidence in further improvements to its margins, which is consistent with previous guidance. Additionally, the company's projections for 2025/26 remain unchanged and are in line with market expectations.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX