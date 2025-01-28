LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rentokil Initial (RTO.L, RTOKY.PK), a British commercial pest control services company, announced that it traded in line with market expectations for the full year ending 31 December 2024. The company also revealed that its North American business Chief Executive Officer, Brad Paulsen, will leave the group in April 2025 to pursue a new opportunity.Rentokil confirmed that it has appointed Alain Moffroid, Chief Commercial Officer, as Interim North America CEO. Alain joined Rentokil Initial in 2013 from Unilever where he was VP Customer Development, covering Asia, Pacific, Africa & Russia.In the fourth-quarter 2024, Rentokil Initial's North America Organic Revenue growth was 2.3%, with Organic Revenue growth in North America Pest Control Services of 1.5%, reflecting improved momentum in inbound lead flow from its marketing initiatives. Group organic revenue growth in the fourth quarter 2024 was 3.0%.In addition, North America adjusted operating margin, group adjusted operating margin and group adjusted profit before tax for fiscal year 2024 were also in line with prior guidance.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX