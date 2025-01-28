LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RS Group plc (RS1.L), a distributor of industrial and electrical products, Tuesday said its revenue for the third quarter decreased 3 percent from last year reflecting declining industrial production and Purchasing manager index (PMI) data, and weaker trading in the second half of December.On a like-for-like basis, revenue declined 1 percent.Like-for-like revenue declined 3 percent in EMEA, while in Americas it grew by 3 percent. Asia Pacific like-for-like revenue increased 1 percent.Looking ahead, the company expects full- year adjusted profit before tax to be around the bottom end of its previous outlook of 247 million pounds - 274 million pounds.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX