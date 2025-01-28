SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Segro Plc (SGRO.L), acting as a venture adviser to the SEGRO European Logistics Partnership joint venture, announced that SEGRO European Logistics Partnership or SELP has exchanged on the purchase of a portfolio of six assets from Titanium Ruth Holdco Limited. The transaction values the assets at 470 million euros, including relevant property taxes and subject to customary adjustments.According to the company, the portfolio totals 370,000 square metre of fully-leased, highly reversionary, modern logistics space. The assets are located in the established and attractive logistics hubs of Breda and Roosendaal in the Netherlands as well as in the Frankfurt corridor and the Rhine-Ruhr region in Germany. The assets currently generate approximately 24 million euros of headline rent.The transaction is conditional on European Union anti-trust clearance, which is expected in the first quarter of 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX