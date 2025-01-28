LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Computacenter PLC (CCC.L), an independent technology and services provider Tuesday said its revenue on a gross invoiced income basis for the full year decreased 2 percent.Revenue increased 0.5 percent at constant currency.For the second half of 2024, the company sees adjusted operating profit to be better than the comparable period last year.For the full year, Computacenter sees adjusted profit before tax to be at the lower end of the range of analysts' expectations. The company compiled consensus for 2024 adjusted profit before tax is in the range of 253.6 million pounds - 266.5 million pounds.Looking ahead, the company said in a statement, 'In the UK, rises in employer taxes (National Insurance) from April are expected to have an adverse impact of c.£5m in 2025. In North America, following a strong performance in 2024, we continue to be excited by the growth opportunities we see ahead. Overall, we expect to make progress in FY 2025 with earnings per share benefiting further from the impact of the share buyback.'Full-year results are scheduled to be reported on March 18.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX