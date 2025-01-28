Euronext N.V.: Euronext to acquire Nasdaq's Nordic power futures business

Euronext to acquire Nasdaq's Nordic power futures business

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris / New York - 28 January 2025 - Euronext (Euronext: ENX), the leading European capital market infrastructure, and Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ), a leading transatlantic market operator and global technology company, today announced the signing of a binding agreement under which Euronext will acquire Nasdaq's Nordic power futures business, subject to receipt of applicable regulatory approvals.

The agreement entails the transfer of existing open positions in Nasdaq's Nordic power derivatives, currently held in Nasdaq Clearing, to Euronext Clearing, with approval of the members. Trading of power futures will be operated from Euronext Amsterdam and will be cleared through Euronext Clearing. Nasdaq Clearing AB, Nasdaq Oslo ASA, and their respective infrastructure are not included in the sale. Nasdaq will continue to operate its European Markets Services business and multi-asset clearinghouse.

The anticipated combination of Euronext Nord Pool's market initiative with Nasdaq's Nordic power futures business is fully aligned with Euronext's "Innovate for Growth 2027" strategic priority to expand in power and accelerates the delivery of Euronext's power futures ambitions. The transaction complies with Euronext's capital allocation policy and will be fully financed with existing cash.

Camille Beudin, Euronext Head of Diversified Services, said: "Euronext, with its strong presence in the Nordics and efficient integrated trading and clearing setup, is in an excellent position to deliver a long-standing and liquid power futures market for the Nordic and Baltic region. The acquisition of Nasdaq's Nordic power futures is a major accelerator for our power futures ambition and positions Euronext as a leading player for trading and hedging of power in Europe."

Roland Chai, President of European Markets at Nasdaq, said: "Nasdaq's European multi-asset class market infrastructure is an integral part of our business as an operator of transatlantic markets. This transaction will further sharpen our focus on strategic growth areas as we lead the European capital markets with strong client commitment, state of the art infrastructure for multi-asset class trading and clearing, and expertise in sustainability solutions. We are pleased that Euronext can offer a compatible power product structure and are confident that it will provide our members with the scale and expertise needed to further their power businesses."

In August 2024, Euronext and Nord Pool announced their plan to launch a Nordic and Baltic power futures market that addresses the need expressed by the market to have a long-standing, sustainable market infrastructure committed to developing secure power futures trading in the Nordic and Baltic regions. Client testing for the Euronext Nord Pool power futures offering will open in March 2025. The infrastructure created as part of this project is expected to go live in June 2025 and will be able to support the existing Nasdaq Nordic power futures business.

Euronext and Nasdaq intend to work closely together to ensure a smooth migration of Nasdaq's Nordic power futures in the first half of 2026. Until the migration is completed, Nasdaq will continue to operate its Nordic power futures business as usual. On receipt of the required approvals, Nasdaq will inform the market about the timing for the transfer of existing open positions to Euronext and Nasdaq will exit its commodities business post migration. No financial details of the transaction are disclosed.

