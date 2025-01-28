EL SEGUNDO (dpa-AFX) - Mattel, Inc. (MAT), a global toy and family entertainment company announced on Tuesday a new brand in the building sets category, Mattel Brick Shop.Mattel Brick Shop is being introduced for the first time at Nuremberg International Toy Fair.The first product drop from Mattel Brick Shop would be this May with new building sets to be released in the years to come.The company said that Mattel Brick Shop is designed with innovative features, materials and techniques that inspire builders to try something new. The Mattel Brick Shop would provide a quality brick fit, easy to follow playbooks, sturdy builds and endless creativity to expand the builder's imagination.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX