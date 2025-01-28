PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer confidence showed some recovery signs at the start of the year, monthly survey data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Tuesday.The consumer sentiment index rose to a 3-month high of 92 in January from 89 in the previous month. The expected score was 90. However, the index remained well below its long-term average of 100.The index measuring consumers' outlook regarding their financial situation rose to -10.0 in January from -14.0 a month ago. The sub-index for the past financial situation of households increased slightly to -22 from -23.The proportion of households believing it is a good time to make major purchases showed a slight increase, with the corresponding index rising to -28 from -29.Consumers were less pessimistic about the future general economic situation in the country. The corresponding index improved to -47 from -58, and the indicator for the past financial situation also rose somewhat to -70 from -71 in the previous month.Households' opinion regarding their future savings capacity remained positive and stable in January as the relevant index stood at 12.0.Consumers' fears about unemployment eased as the corresponding balance dropped to 47 in January from 54 in December.The share of households that believe that prices will increase over the coming twelve months decreased sharply as the index fell to -43 from -33.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX