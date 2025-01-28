OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's retail sales decreased unexpectedly at the end of 2024, though marginally, preliminary data from Statistics Norway showed on Tuesday.The volume of retail sales dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent month-on-month in December, reversing a 0.4 percent rise in November. Meanwhile, economists had expected a further increase of 0.2 percent.Retail sales of ICT equipment plunged 9.8 over the month, and those of food products slid by 4.0 percent. On the other hand, sales of cultural or recreation goods rose by 1.1 percent.On a yearly basis, retail sales climbed 0.7 percent in December, following a 0.2 percent rebound a month ago.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX