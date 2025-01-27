Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Energiekrise als Chance: Mit dieser Aktie starten Sie ins Börsenjahr 2025 durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ETE2 | ISIN: US9576381092 | Ticker-Symbol: WEA
Frankfurt
28.01.25
08:00 Uhr
87,24 Euro
-1,16
-1,31 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
87,6388,6811:51
87,6388,6811:51