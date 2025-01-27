PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL):
FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Quarter Highlights:
Net income
Earnings per share
PPNR1
Net interest margin
Efficiency ratio
Book value per
common share
$216.9 million
$1.95
$319.4 million
3.48%
61.2%
$58.24
51.1%1, adjusted for deposit costs
$52.271, excluding
goodwill and intangibles
CEO COMMENTARY:
"Western Alliance's diversified, national commercial business strategy continued to drive strong momentum in the fourth quarter with healthy earnings growth, sustained operating leverage, and resilient asset quality," said Dale Gibbons, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. "Overall, we achieved earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, 46.6% higher than Q4 2023, which resulted in a return on tangible common equity1 of 14.6%, while tangible book value per share1 rose 11.9% year-over-year to $52.27. As expected, quarterly deposits declined $1.7 billion, driven by seasonal tax escrow deposit outflows in our Mortgage Warehouse Group, which have already reversed since year end."
LINKED-QUARTER BASIS
FULL YEAR
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:
FINANCIAL POSITION RESULTS:
LOANS AND ASSET QUALITY:
KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS:
1
See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
Income Statement
Net interest income totaled $666.5 million in the fourth quarter 2024, a decrease of $30.4 million, or 4.4%, from $696.9 million in the third quarter 2024, and an increase of $74.8 million, or 12.6%, compared to the fourth quarter 2023. The decrease in net interest income from the third quarter 2024 is due to decreased yields on interest earning assets, partially offset by a decrease in rates on interest-bearing liabilities. The increase in net interest income from the fourth quarter 2023 was driven by an increase in average interest earning asset balances and a decrease in average short-term borrowings, partially offset by an increase in interest expense from higher deposit balances.
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $60.0 million in the fourth quarter 2024, an increase of $26.4 million from $33.6 million in the third quarter 2024, and an increase of $50.7 million from $9.3 million in the fourth quarter 2023. The provision for credit losses during the fourth quarter 2024 is primarily reflective of net charge-offs of $34.1 million and an incremental qualitative adjustment on the CRE portfolio.
The Company's net interest margin in the fourth quarter 2024 was 3.48%, a decrease from 3.61% in the third quarter 2024, and a decrease from 3.65% in the fourth quarter 2023. The decrease in net interest margin from the third quarter 2024 was driven by lower yields on interest earning assets, partially offset by lower rates on interest-bearing liabilities due to reductions in the federal funds target rate. The decrease in net interest margin from the fourth quarter 2023 was driven primarily by the lower rate environment, resulting in lower yields on interest earning assets.
Non-interest income was $171.9 million for the fourth quarter 2024, compared to $126.2 million for the third quarter 2024, and $90.5 million for the fourth quarter 2023. The $45.7 million increase in non-interest income from the third quarter 2024 was primarily due to increases in net gain on loan origination and sale activities of $21.6 million, net loan servicing revenue of $12.4 million, and other non-interest income of $9.0 million. The $81.4 million increase in non-interest income from the fourth quarter 2023 was primarily driven by increases in net gain on loan origination and sale activities and net loan servicing revenue, as well as, net gain on sales of investment securities and income from bank owned life insurance.
Net revenue totaled $838.4 million for the fourth quarter 2024, an increase of $15.3 million or 1.9%, compared to $823.1 million for the third quarter 2024, and an increase of $156.2 million or 22.9%, compared to $682.2 million for the fourth quarter 2023.
Non-interest expense was $519.0 million for the fourth quarter 2024, compared to $537.4 million for the third quarter 2024, and $461.9 million for the fourth quarter 2023. The Company's efficiency ratio, adjusted for deposit costs1, was 51.1% for the fourth quarter 2024, compared to 52.7% in the third quarter 2024, and 59.1% for the fourth quarter 2023. The $18.4 million decrease in non-interest expense from the third quarter 2024 is due primarily to a decrease of $33.5 million in deposit costs driven by lower ECR rates, partially offset by an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $7.6 million. The $57.1 million increase in non-interest expense from the fourth quarter 2023 is primarily attributable to an increase in deposit costs of $43.5 million, a non-recurring gain on debt extinguishment of $39.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, and increased salaries and employee benefits of $30.8 million. These increases were partially offset by decreased insurance costs of $71.9 million largely related to the FDIC special assessment.
Income tax expense was $42.5 million for the fourth quarter 2024, compared to $52.3 million for the third quarter 2024, and $63.1 million for the fourth quarter 2023. The decrease in income tax expense from the third quarter 2024 is primarily related to increased investment tax credit benefits and tax exempt income. The decrease in income tax expense from the fourth quarter 2023 is primarily related to increased investment tax credit benefits.
Net income was $216.9 million for the fourth quarter 2024, an increase of $17.1 million from $199.8 million for the third quarter 2024, and an increase of $69.0 million from $147.9 million for the fourth quarter 2023. Earnings per share totaled $1.95 for the fourth quarter 2024, compared to $1.80 for the third quarter 2024, and $1.33 for the fourth quarter 2023.
The Company views its pre-provision net revenue1 ("PPNR") as a key metric for assessing the Company's earnings power, which it defines as net revenue less non-interest expense. For the fourth quarter 2024, the Company's PPNR1 was $319.4 million, up $33.7 million from $285.7 million in the third quarter 2024, and up $99.1 million from $220.3 million in the fourth quarter 2023.
The Company had 3,524 full-time equivalent employees and 56 offices at December 31, 2024, compared to 3,426 full-time equivalent employees and 56 offices at September 30, 2024, and 3,260 full-time equivalent employees and 57 offices at December 31, 2023.
1
See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
Balance Sheet
HFI loans, net of deferred fees, totaled $53.7 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $53.3 billion at September 30, 2024, and $50.3 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase in HFI loans of $330 million from the prior quarter was primarily driven by an increase of $577 million in commercial and industrial loans, partially offset by a decrease of $248 million in construction and land development loans. The increase in HFI loans of $3.4 billion from December 31, 2023 was primarily driven by increases of $4.0 billion and $218 million in commercial and industrial and commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans, respectively, partially offset by decreases of $452 million and $410 million in residential real estate and construction and land development loans, respectively. HFS loans totaled $2.3 billion at December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, compared to $1.4 billion at December 31, 2023.
The Company's allowance for credit losses on HFI loans consists of an allowance for funded HFI loans and an allowance for unfunded loan commitments. The allowance for loan losses to funded HFI loans ratio was 0.70%, 0.67%, and 0.67% at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively. The allowance for credit losses, which includes the allowance for unfunded loan commitments, to funded HFI loans ratio was 0.77% at December 31, 2024, 0.74% at September 30, 2024, and 0.73% at December 31, 2023. The Company is a party to credit linked note transactions which effectively transfer a portion of the risk of losses on reference pools of loans to the purchasers of the notes. The Company is protected from first credit losses on reference pools of loans totaling $8.6 billion, $8.8 billion, and $9.1 billion as of December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively, under these transactions. However, as these note transactions are considered to be free standing credit enhancements, the allowance for credit losses cannot be reduced by the expected credit losses that may be mitigated by these notes. Accordingly, the allowance for loan and credit losses ratios include an allowance related to these pools of loans of $11.4 million as of December 31, 2024, $11.8 million as of September 30, 2024, and $14.7 million as of December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses to funded HFI loans ratio, adjusted to reduce the HFI loan balance by the amount of loans in covered reference pools, was 0.92% at December 31, 2024, 0.88% at September 30, 2024, and 0.89% at December 31, 2023.
Deposits totaled $66.3 billion at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $1.7 billion from $68.0 billion at September 30, 2024, and an increase of $11.0 billion from $55.3 billion at December 31, 2023. By deposit type, the decrease from the prior quarter is attributable to a decrease of $6.1 billion from non-interest bearing deposits due to seasonality in mortgage warehouse deposits, partially offset by increases of $2.0 billion from interest-bearing demand deposits, $1.6 billion from savings and money market deposits, and $755 million from certificates of deposits. From December 31, 2023, savings and money market deposits increased $6.4 billion, non-interest bearing deposits increased $4.3 billion, and certificates of deposit increased $303 million. Non-interest bearing deposits were $18.8 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $25.0 billion at September 30, 2024, and $14.5 billion at December 31, 2023.
The table below shows the Company's deposit types as a percentage of total deposits:
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Non-interest bearing
28.4
%
36.7
%
26.2
%
Interest-bearing demand
23.9
20.3
28.8
Savings and money market
32.0
28.8
26.7
Certificates of deposit
15.7
14.2
18.3
The Company's ratio of HFI loans to deposits was 80.9% at December 31, 2024, compared to 78.4% at September 30, 2024, and 90.9% at December 31, 2023.
Borrowings were $5.6 billion at December 31, 2024, $3.0 billion at September 30, 2024, and $7.2 billion at December 31, 2023. Borrowings increased $2.6 billion from September 30, 2024 primarily due to an increase of $1.6 billion in short-term borrowings and a $993 million increase in long-term borrowings. The decrease in borrowings from December 31, 2023 is primarily due to a decrease in short-term borrowings of $3.6 billion and payoff of the AmeriHome senior notes as part of the Company's balance sheet repositioning, partially offset by an increase in long term borrowings of $2.0 billion.
Stockholders' equity was $6.7 billion at December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, compared to $6.1 billion at December 31, 2023. Stockholders' equity from the prior quarter was relatively flat as net income of $213.7 million was offset by net unrealized fair value losses of $152 million on the Company's available-for-sale securities, which are recorded in other comprehensive loss, net of tax, and dividends to shareholders. Cash dividends of $41.8 million ($0.38 per common share) and $3.2 million ($0.27 per depository share) were paid to stockholders during the fourth quarter 2024. The increase in stockholders' equity from December 31, 2023 is primarily a function of net income, partially offset by dividends to stockholders and net unrealized fair value losses on available-for-sale securities.
The Company's common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.3% at December 31, 2024, compared to 11.2% and 10.8% at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. At December 31, 2024, tangible common equity, net of tax1, was 7.2% of tangible assets1 and total capital was 14.1% of risk-weighted assets. The Company's tangible book value per share1 was $52.27 at December 31, 2024, an increase of 0.6% from $51.98 at September 30, 2024, and an increase of 11.9% from $46.72 at December 31, 2023. The increase in tangible book value per share from September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 is primarily attributable to net income.
Total assets increased $854 million, or 1.1%, to $80.9 billion at December 31, 2024 from $80.1 billion at September 30, 2024, and increased 14.2% from $70.9 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase in total assets from September 30, 2024 was primarily driven by increases in cash and due from banks and HFI loans, partially offset by a decrease in investment securities. The increase in total assets from December 31, 2023 was primarily driven by increases in HFI loans, cash and due from banks, and investment securities.
1
See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
Asset Quality
Provision for credit losses totaled $60.0 million for the fourth quarter 2024, compared to $33.6 million for the third quarter 2024, and $9.3 million for the fourth quarter 2023. Net loan charge-offs in the fourth quarter 2024 totaled $34.1 million, or 0.25% of average loans (annualized), compared to $26.6 million, or 0.20%, in the third quarter 2024, and $8.5 million, or 0.07%, in the fourth quarter 2023.
Nonaccrual loans increased $127 million to $476 million during the quarter and increased $203 million from December 31, 2023. Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest totaled zero at December 31, 2024, $4 million at September 30, 2024, and $42 million at December 31, 2023 (excluding government guaranteed loans of $326 million, $313 million, and $399 million, respectively). Loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing interest totaled $92 million at December 31, 2024, a decrease from $110 million at September 30, 2024, and from $164 million at December 31, 2023 (excluding government guaranteed loans of $183 million, $203 million, and $279 million, respectively).
Repossessed assets totaled $52 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $8 million at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023. Classified assets totaled $1.0 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $171 million from $838 million at September 30, 2024, and an increase of $336 million from $673 million at December 31, 2023.
The ratio of classified assets to Tier 1 capital plus the allowance for credit losses2, a common regulatory measure of asset quality, was 14.2% at December 31, 2024, compared to 12.2% at September 30, 2024, and 10.5% at December 31, 2023.
2
The allowance for credit losses used in this ratio is calculated in accordance with regulatory capital rules.
Western Alliance Bancorporation will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its fourth quarter 2024 financial results at 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. Participants may access the call by dialing 1-833-470-1428 and using access code 383154 or via live audio webcast using the website link https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/798283184. The webcast is also available via the Company's website at www.westernalliancebancorporation.com. Participants should log in at least 15 minutes early to receive instructions. The call will be recorded and made available for replay after 3:00 p.m. ET January 28th through 1:00 p.m. ET February 27th by dialing 1-866-813-9403, using access code 574248.
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Summary Consolidated Financial Data
Unaudited
Selected Balance Sheet Data:
As of December 31,
2024
2023
Change %
(in millions)
Total assets
$
80,934
$
70,862
14.2
%
Loans held for sale
2,286
1,402
63.1
HFI loans, net of deferred fees
53,676
50,297
6.7
Investment securities
15,095
12,712
18.7
Total deposits
66,341
55,333
19.9
Borrowings
5,573
7,230
(22.9
)
Qualifying debt
899
895
0.4
Stockholders' equity
6,707
6,078
10.3
Tangible common equity, net of tax (1)
5,755
5,116
12.5
Common equity Tier 1 capital
6,311
5,659
11.5
Selected Income Statement Data:
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
For the Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Change %
2024
2023
Change %
(in millions, except per share data)
(in millions, except per share data)
Interest income
$
1,138.6
$
1,039.0
9.6
%
$
4,541.1
$
4,035.3
12.5
%
Interest expense
472.1
447.3
5.5
1,922.2
1,696.4
13.3
Net interest income
666.5
591.7
12.6
2,618.9
2,338.9
12.0
Provision for credit losses
60.0
9.3
NM
145.9
62.6
NM
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
606.5
582.4
4.1
2,473.0
2,276.3
8.6
Non-interest income
171.9
90.5
89.9
543.2
280.7
93.5
Non-interest expense
519.0
461.9
12.4
2,025.0
1,623.4
24.7
Income before income taxes
259.4
211.0
22.9
991.2
933.6
6.2
Income tax expense
42.5
63.1
(32.6
)
203.5
211.2
(3.6
)
Net income
216.9
147.9
46.7
787.7
722.4
9.0
Dividends on preferred stock
3.2
3.2
-
12.8
12.8
-
Net income available to common stockholders
$
213.7
$
144.7
47.7
$
774.9
$
709.6
9.2
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.95
$
1.33
46.6
$
7.09
$
6.54
8.4
(1)
See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
NM
Changes +/- 100% are not meaningful.
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Summary Consolidated Financial Data
Unaudited
Common Share Data:
At or For the Three Months Ended December 31,
For the Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Change %
2024
2023
Change %
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.95
$
1.33
46.6
%
$
7.09
$
6.54
8.4
%
Book value per common share
58.24
52.81
10.3
Tangible book value per common share, net of tax (1)
52.27
46.72
11.9
Average common shares outstanding
(in millions):
Basic
108.7
108.4
0.3
108.6
108.3
0.3
Diluted
109.6
108.7
0.8
109.3
108.5
0.7
Common shares outstanding
110.1
109.5
0.5
Selected Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets (2)
1.04
%
0.84
%
23.8
%
0.99
%
1.03
%
(3.9
)%
Return on average tangible common equity (1, 2)
14.6
11.9
22.7
14.0
14.9
(6.0
)
Net interest margin (2)
3.48
3.65
(4.7
)
3.58
3.63
(1.4
)
Efficiency ratio, adjusted for deposit costs (1)
51.1
59.1
(13.5
)
53.1
53.5
(0.7
)
HFI loan to deposit ratio
80.9
90.9
(11.0
)
Asset Quality Ratios:
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (2)
0.25
%
0.07
%
NM
0.18
%
0.06
%
NM
Nonaccrual loans to funded HFI loans
0.89
0.54
64.8
Nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets to total assets
0.65
0.40
62.5
Allowance for loan losses to funded HFI loans
0.70
0.67
4.5
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual HFI loans
79
123
(35.8
)
|Capital Ratios:
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Tangible common equity (1)
7.2
%
7.2
%
7.3
%
Common Equity Tier 1 (3)
11.3
11.2
10.8
Tier 1 Leverage ratio (3)
8.1
7.8
8.6
Tier 1 Capital (3)
11.9
11.9
11.5
Total Capital (3)
14.1
14.1
13.7
(1)
See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
(2)
Annualized on an actual/actual basis for periods less than 12 months.
(3)
Capital ratios for December 31, 2024 are preliminary.
NM
Changes +/- 100% are not meaningful.
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
Unaudited
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(dollars in millions, except per share data)
Interest income:
Loans
$
915.2
$
859.0
$
3,629.1
$
3,409.7
Investment securities
179.4
136.2
711.0
467.5
Other
44.0
43.8
201.0
158.1
Total interest income
1,138.6
1,039.0
4,541.1
4,035.3
Interest expense:
Deposits
387.2
343.7
1,600.2
1,142.6
Qualifying debt
9.4
9.6
38.0
37.9
Borrowings
75.5
94.0
284.0
515.9
Total interest expense
472.1
447.3
1,922.2
1,696.4
Net interest income
666.5
591.7
2,618.9
2,338.9
Provision for credit losses
60.0
9.3
145.9
62.6
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
606.5
582.4
2,473.0
2,276.3
Non-interest income:
Service charges and loan fees
31.7
28.7
96.0
101.0
Net gain on loan origination and sale activities
67.9
47.8
206.3
193.5
Net loan servicing revenue
24.7
9.1
121.5
102.3
Income from bank owned life insurance
12.1
1.0
27.8
4.5
Income from equity investments
11.1
13.1
38.2
15.7
Gain (loss) on sales of investment securities
7.2
(14.8
)
17.4
(40.8
)
Fair value gain (loss) adjustments, net
2.4
1.3
7.5
(116.0
)
Other
14.8
4.3
28.5
20.5
Total non-interest income
171.9
90.5
543.2
280.7
Non-interest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
165.4
134.6
631.1
566.3
Deposit costs
174.5
131.0
693.2
436.7
Data processing
39.3
33.1
149.7
122.0
Insurance
36.7
108.6
164.8
190.4
Legal, professional, and directors' fees
28.7
29.4
109.4
107.2
Occupancy
19.6
16.9
73.1
65.6
Loan servicing expenses
17.8
14.7
68.1
58.8
Business development and marketing
11.1
6.7
32.7
21.8
Loan acquisition and origination expenses
5.7
4.8
21.5
20.4
Gain on extinguishment of debt
-
(39.3
)
-
(52.7
)
Other
20.2
21.4
81.4
86.9
Total non-interest expense
519.0
461.9
2,025.0
1,623.4
Income before income taxes
259.4
211.0
991.2
933.6
Income tax expense
42.5
63.1
203.5
211.2
Net income
216.9
147.9
787.7
722.4
Dividends on preferred stock
3.2
3.2
12.8
12.8
Net income available to common stockholders
$
213.7
$
144.7
$
774.9
$
709.6
Earnings per common share:
Diluted shares
109.6
108.7
109.3
108.5
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.95
$
1.33
$
7.09
$
6.54
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Five Quarter Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
(in millions, except per share data)
Interest income:
Loans
$
915.2
$
945.3
$
896.7
$
871.9
$
859.0
Investment securities
179.4
197.1
190.5
144.0
136.2
Other
44.0
57.6
60.3
39.1
43.8
Total interest income
1,138.6
1,200.0
1,147.5
1,055.0
1,039.0
Interest expense:
Deposits
387.2
422.1
410.3
380.6
343.7
Qualifying debt
9.4
9.5
9.6
9.5
9.6
Borrowings
75.5
71.5
71.0
66.0
94.0
Total interest expense
472.1
503.1
490.9
456.1
447.3
Net interest income
666.5
696.9
656.6
598.9
591.7
Provision for credit losses
60.0
33.6
37.1
15.2
9.3
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
606.5
663.3
619.5
583.7
582.4
Non-interest income:
Service charges and loan fees
31.7
30.1
17.8
16.4
28.7
Net gain on loan origination and sale activities
67.9
46.3
46.8
45.3
47.8
Net loan servicing revenue
24.7
12.3
38.1
46.4
9.1
Income from bank owned life insurance
12.1
13.0
1.7
1.0
1.0
Income from equity investments
11.1
5.8
4.2
17.1
13.1
Gain (loss) on sales of investment securities
7.2
8.8
2.3
(0.9
)
(14.8
)
Fair value gain (loss) adjustments, net
2.4
4.1
0.7
0.3
1.3
Other
14.8
5.8
3.6
4.3
4.3
Total non-interest income
171.9
126.2
115.2
129.9
90.5
Non-interest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
165.4
157.8
153.0
154.9
134.6
Deposit costs
174.5
208.0
173.7
137.0
131.0
Data processing
39.3
38.7
35.7
36.0
33.1
Insurance
36.7
35.4
33.8
58.9
108.6
Legal, professional, and directors' fees
28.7
24.8
25.8
30.1
29.4
Occupancy
19.6
17.6
18.4
17.5
16.9
Loan servicing expenses
17.8
18.7
16.6
15.0
14.7
Business development and marketing
11.1
9.7
6.4
5.5
6.7
Loan acquisition and origination expenses
5.7
5.9
5.1
4.8
4.8
Gain on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
-
(39.3
)
Other
20.2
20.8
18.3
22.1
21.4
Total non-interest expense
519.0
537.4
486.8
481.8
461.9
Income before income taxes
259.4
252.1
247.9
231.8
211.0
Income tax expense
42.5
52.3
54.3
54.4
63.1
Net income
216.9
199.8
193.6
177.4
147.9
Dividends on preferred stock
3.2
3.2
3.2
3.2
3.2
Net income available to common stockholders
$
213.7
$
196.6
$
190.4
$
174.2
$
144.7
Earnings per common share:
Diluted shares
109.6
109.5
109.1
109.0
108.7
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.95
$
1.80
$
1.75
$
1.60
$
1.33
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Five Quarter Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unaudited
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
(in millions)
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$
4,096
$
2,592
$
4,077
$
3,550
$
1,576
Investment securities
15,095
16,382
17,268
16,092
12,712
Loans held for sale
2,286
2,327
2,007
1,841
1,402
Loans held for investment:
Commercial and industrial
23,128
22,551
21,690
19,749
19,103
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
9,868
9,801
9,647
9,637
9,650
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
1,825
1,817
1,886
1,859
1,810
Construction and land development
4,479
4,727
4,712
4,781
4,889
Residential real estate
14,326
14,395
14,445
14,624
14,778
Consumer
50
55
50
50
67
Loans HFI, net of deferred fees
53,676
53,346
52,430
50,700
50,297
Allowance for loan losses
(374
)
(357
)
(352
)
(340
)
(337
)
Loans HFI, net of deferred fees and allowance
53,302
52,989
52,078
50,360
49,960
Mortgage servicing rights
1,127
1,011
1,145
1,178
1,124
Premises and equipment, net
361
354
351
344
339
Operating lease right-of-use asset
128
127
133
139
145
Other assets acquired through foreclosure, net
52
8
8
8
8
Bank owned life insurance
1,011
1,000
187
187
186
Goodwill and other intangibles, net
659
661
664
666
669
Other assets
2,817
2,629
2,663
2,624
2,741
Total assets
$
80,934
$
80,080
$
80,581
$
76,989
$
70,862
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Liabilities:
Deposits
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
18,846
$
24,965
$
21,522
$
18,399
$
14,520
Interest bearing:
Demand
15,878
13,846
17,267
16,965
15,916
Savings and money market
21,208
19,575
17,087
16,194
14,791
Certificates of deposit
10,409
9,654
10,368
10,670
10,106
Total deposits
66,341
68,040
66,244
62,228
55,333
Borrowings
5,573
2,995
5,587
6,221
7,230
Qualifying debt
899
898
897
896
895
Operating lease liability
159
159
165
172
179
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
1,255
1,311
1,354
1,300
1,147
Total liabilities
74,227
73,403
74,247
70,817
64,784
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock
295
295
295
295
295
Common stock and additional paid-in capital
2,120
2,110
2,099
2,087
2,081
Retained earnings
4,826
4,654
4,498
4,348
4,215
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(534
)
(382
)
(558
)
(558
)
(513
)
Total stockholders' equity
6,707
6,677
6,334
6,172
6,078
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
80,934
$
80,080
$
80,581
$
76,989
$
70,862
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Changes in the Allowance For Credit Losses on Loans
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
(in millions)
Allowance for loan losses
Balance, beginning of period
$
356.6
$
351.8
$
340.3
$
336.7
$
327.4
Provision for credit losses (1)
51.3
31.4
34.3
13.4
17.8
Recoveries of loans previously charged-off:
Commercial and industrial
0.1
0.5
0.1
0.4
0.7
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
-
0.7
-
-
-
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
0.2
-
-
-
0.1
Construction and land development
-
-
-
-
-
Residential real estate
-
-
-
-
-
Consumer
-
-
-
-
-
Total recoveries
0.3
1.2
0.1
0.4
0.8
Loans charged-off:
Commercial and industrial
24.8
4.3
5.3
2.3
9.3
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
9.6
21.7
17.6
7.9
-
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
-
0.3
-
-
-
Construction and land development
-
1.5
-
-
-
Residential real estate
-
-
-
-
-
Consumer
-
-
-
-
-
Total loans charged-off
34.4
27.8
22.9
10.2
9.3
Net loan charge-offs
34.1
26.6
22.8
9.8
8.5
Balance, end of period
$
373.8
$
356.6
$
351.8
$
340.3
$
336.7
Allowance for unfunded loan commitments
Balance, beginning of period
$
37.6
$
35.9
$
33.1
$
31.6
$
37.9
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses (1)
1.9
1.7
2.8
1.5
(6.3
)
Balance, end of period (2)
$
39.5
$
37.6
$
35.9
$
33.1
$
31.6
Components of the allowance for credit losses on loans
Allowance for loan losses
$
373.8
$
356.6
$
351.8
$
340.3
$
336.7
Allowance for unfunded loan commitments
39.5
37.6
35.9
33.1
31.6
Total allowance for credit losses on loans
$
413.3
$
394.2
$
387.7
$
373.4
$
368.3
Net charge-offs to average loans - annualized
0.25
%
0.20
%
0.18
%
0.08
%
0.07
%
Allowance ratios
Allowance for loan losses to funded HFI loans (3)
0.70
%
0.67
%
0.67
%
0.67
%
0.67
%
Allowance for credit losses to funded HFI loans (3)
0.77
0.74
0.74
0.74
0.73
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual HFI loans
79
102
88
85
123
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual HFI loans
87
113
97
94
135
(1)
The above tables reflect the provision for credit losses on funded and unfunded loans. There was no provision on AFS investment securities and a $6.8 million provision for credit losses on HTM investment securities for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses on AFS and HTM investment securities totaled $0.4 million and $16.4 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2024.
(2)
The allowance for unfunded loan commitments is included as part of accrued interest payable and other liabilities on the balance sheet.
(3)
Ratio includes an allowance for credit losses of $11.4 million as of December 31, 2024 related to a pool of loans covered under three separate credit linked note transactions.
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Asset Quality Metrics
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
(in millions)
Nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets
Nonaccrual loans
$
476
$
349
$
401
$
399
$
273
Nonaccrual loans to funded HFI loans
0.89
%
0.65
%
0.76
%
0.79
%
0.54
%
Repossessed assets
$
52
$
8
$
8
$
8
$
8
Nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets to total assets
0.65
%
0.45
%
0.51
%
0.53
%
0.40
%
Loans Past Due
Loans past due 90 days, still accruing (1)
$
-
$
4
$
-
$
6
$
42
Loans past due 90 days, still accruing to funded HFI loans
-
%
0.01
%
-
%
0.01
%
0.08
%
Loans past due 30 to 89 days, still accruing (2)
$
92
$
110
$
83
$
117
$
164
Loans past due 30 to 89 days, still accruing to funded HFI loans
0.17
%
0.21
%
0.16
%
0.23
%
0.33
%
Other credit quality metrics
Special mention loans
$
392
$
502
$
532
$
394
$
641
Special mention loans to funded HFI loans
0.73
%
0.94
%
1.01
%
0.78
%
1.27
%
Classified loans on accrual
$
480
$
479
$
328
$
361
$
379
Classified loans on accrual to funded HFI loans
0.89
%
0.90
%
0.63
%
0.71
%
0.75
%
Classified assets
$
1,009
$
838
$
748
$
781
$
673
Classified assets to total assets
1.25
%
1.05
%
0.93
%
1.01
%
0.95
%
(1)
Excludes government guaranteed residential mortgage loans of $326 million, $313 million, $330 million, $349 million, and $399 million as of each respective date in the table above.
(2)
Excludes government guaranteed residential mortgage loans of $183 million, $203 million, $221 million, $224 million, and $279 million as of each respective date in the table above.
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Analysis of Average Balances, Yields and Rates
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
Average
Balance
Interest
Average Yield /
Cost
Average
Balance
Interest
Average Yield /
Cost
($ in millions)
Interest earning assets
Loans HFS
$
4,542
$
67.3
5.90
%
$
4,288
$
66.9
6.21
%
Loans held for investment:
Commercial and industrial
22,708
382.8
6.76
21,982
392.0
7.15
CRE - non-owner occupied
9,883
184.1
7.42
9,689
190.4
7.82
CRE - owner occupied
1,826
27.7
6.14
1,833
28.2
6.23
Construction and land development
4,571
100.1
8.72
4,757
110.7
9.26
Residential real estate
14,424
152.3
4.20
14,441
156.1
4.30
Consumer
52
0.9
6.57
53
1.0
7.28
Total HFI loans (1), (2), (3)
53,464
847.9
6.34
52,755
878.4
6.65
Investment securities:
Taxable
13,550
155.0
4.55
14,321
173.4
4.82
Tax-exempt
2,269
24.4
5.36
2,225
23.7
5.33
Total investment securities (1)
15,819
179.4
4.67
16,546
197.1
4.89
Cash and other
3,481
44.0
5.03
4,206
57.6
5.44
Total interest earning assets
77,306
1,138.6
5.91
77,795
1,200.0
6.19
Non-interest earning assets
Cash and due from banks
316
278
Allowance for credit losses
(364
)
(366
)
Bank owned life insurance
1,003
973
Other assets
4,427
4,409
Total assets
$
82,688
$
83,089
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits:
Interest-bearing demand accounts
$
14,555
$
101.3
2.77
%
$
16,456
$
126.2
3.05
%
Savings and money market
19,895
167.8
3.36
18,092
166.3
3.66
Certificates of deposit
9,654
118.1
4.87
10,134
129.6
5.09
Total interest-bearing deposits
44,104
387.2
3.49
44,682
422.1
3.76
Short-term borrowings
3,480
45.8
5.24
4,214
57.8
5.46
Long-term debt
1,861
29.7
6.34
569
13.7
9.57
Qualifying debt
898
9.4
4.19
897
9.5
4.23
Total interest-bearing liabilities
50,343
472.1
3.73
50,362
503.1
3.97
Interest cost of funding earning assets
2.43
2.58
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
Non-interest-bearing deposits
24,200
24,638
Other liabilities
1,380
1,457
Stockholders' equity
6,765
6,632
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
82,688
$
83,089
Net interest income and margin (4)
$
666.5
3.48
%
$
696.9
3.61
%
(1)
Yields on loans and securities have been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent adjustment was $10.0 million for each of the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024.
(2)
Included in the yield computation are net loan fees of $22.1 million and $21.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively.
(3)
Includes non-accrual loans.
(4)
Net interest margin is computed by dividing net interest income by total average earning assets, annualized on an actual/actual basis.
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Analysis of Average Balances, Yields and Rates
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Average
Balance
Interest
Average Yield /
Cost
Average
Balance
Interest
Average Yield /
Cost
($ in millions)
Interest earning assets
Loans held for sale
$
4,542
$
67.3
5.90
%
$
1,830
$
29.6
6.42
%
Loans HFI:
Commercial and industrial
22,708
382.8
6.76
18,530
343.2
7.40
CRE - non-owner occupied
9,883
184.1
7.42
9,715
188.7
7.71
CRE - owner occupied
1,826
27.7
6.14
1,786
26.0
5.88
Construction and land development
4,571
100.1
8.72
4,789
112.6
9.33
Residential real estate
14,424
152.3
4.20
14,758
157.6
4.24
Consumer
52
0.9
6.57
71
1.3
7.52
Total loans HFI (1), (2), (3)
53,464
847.9
6.34
49,649
829.4
6.65
Investment securities:
Taxable
13,550
155.0
4.55
9,168
113.5
4.91
Tax-exempt
2,269
24.4
5.36
2,106
22.7
5.35
Total investment securities (1)
15,819
179.4
4.67
11,274
136.2
4.99
Cash and other
3,481
44.0
5.03
2,572
43.8
6.75
Total interest earning assets
77,306
1,138.6
5.91
65,325
1,039.0
6.37
Non-interest earning assets
Cash and due from banks
316
287
Allowance for credit losses
(364
)
(340
)
Bank owned life insurance
1,003
185
Other assets
4,427
4,525
Total assets
$
82,688
$
69,982
Interest bearing liabilities
Interest bearing deposits:
Interest bearing demand accounts
$
14,555
$
101.3
2.77
%
$
14,268
$
104.6
2.91
%
Savings and money market accounts
19,895
167.8
3.36
14,595
119.1
3.24
Certificates of deposit
9,654
118.1
4.87
9,453
120.0
5.03
Total interest bearing deposits
44,104
387.2
3.49
38,316
343.7
3.56
Short-term borrowings
3,480
45.8
5.24
5,492
79.4
5.74
Long-term debt
1,861
29.7
6.34
594
14.6
9.73
Qualifying debt
898
9.4
4.19
891
9.6
4.26
Total interest bearing liabilities
50,343
472.1
3.73
45,293
447.3
3.92
Interest cost of funding earning assets
2.43
2.72
Non-interest bearing liabilities
Non-interest bearing deposits
24,200
17,579
Other liabilities
1,380
1,330
Stockholders' equity
6,765
5,780
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
82,688
$
69,982
Net interest income and margin (4)
$
666.5
3.48
%
$
591.7
3.65
%
(1)
Yields on loans and securities have been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent adjustment was $10.0 million and $9.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(2)
Included in the yield computation are net loan fees of $22.1 million and $30.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(3)
Includes non-accrual loans.
(4)
Net interest margin is computed by dividing net interest income by total average earning assets, annualized on an actual/actual basis.
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Analysis of Average Balances, Yields and Rates
Unaudited
Year Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Average
Balance
Interest
Average Yield /
Cost
Average
Balance
Interest
Average Yield /
Cost
($ in millions)
Interest earning assets
Loans HFS
$
3,531
$
216.4
6.13
%
$
3,347
$
213.4
6.38
%
Loans HFI:
Commercial and industrial
20,845
1,490.6
7.21
17,886
1,337.9
7.54
CRE - non-owner occupied
9,681
744.7
7.70
9,736
734.8
7.56
CRE - owner occupied
1,833
111.2
6.17
1,800
102.3
5.79
Construction and land development
4,747
440.1
9.28
4,498
419.7
9.33
Residential real estate
14,529
622.3
4.28
15,126
596.4
3.94
Consumer
54
3.8
7.00
72
5.2
7.23
Total loans HFI (1), (2), (3)
51,689
3,412.7
6.63
49,118
3,196.3
6.53
Investment securities:
Taxable
13,159
616.0
4.68
8,002
381.3
4.76
Tax-exempt
2,230
95.0
5.34
2,097
86.2
5.15
Total investment securities (1)
15,389
711.0
4.78
10,099
467.5
4.84
Cash and other
3,656
201.0
5.50
2,848
158.1
5.55
Total interest earning assets
74,265
4,541.1
6.17
65,412
4,035.3
6.22
Non-interest earning assets
Cash and due from banks
293
273
Allowance for credit losses
(357
)
(326
)
Bank owned life insurance
589
183
Other assets
4,483
4,581
Total assets
$
79,273
$
70,123
Interest bearing liabilities
Interest bearing deposits:
Interest bearing demand accounts
$
16,155
$
480.7
2.98
%
$
12,422
$
352.0
2.83
%
Savings and money market accounts
17,462
610.2
3.49
14,903
428.1
2.87
Certificates of deposit
10,085
509.3
5.05
7,945
362.5
4.56
Total interest bearing deposits
43,702
1,600.2
3.66
35,270
1,142.6
3.24
Short-term borrowings
3,893
216.3
5.56
7,800
434.6
5.57
Long-term debt
830
67.7
8.16
862
81.3
9.43
Qualifying debt
896
38.0
4.25
892
37.9
4.25
Total interest bearing liabilities
49,321
1,922.2
3.90
44,824
1,696.4
3.78
Interest cost of funding earning assets
2.59
2.59
Non-interest bearing liabilities
Non-interest bearing deposits
22,017
18,293
Other liabilities
1,455
1,287
Stockholders' equity
6,480
5,719
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
79,273
$
70,123
Net interest income and margin (4)
$
2,618.9
3.58
%
$
2,338.9
3.63
%
(1)
Yields on loans and securities have been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent adjustment was $39.5 million and $35.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(2)
Included in the yield computation are net loan fees of $109.0 million and $131.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(3)
Includes non-accrual loans.
(4)
Net interest margin is computed by dividing net interest income by total average earning assets, annualized on an actual/actual basis.
|Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Unaudited
Pre-Provision Net Revenue by Quarter:
Three Months Ended
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
(in millions)
Net interest income
$
666.5
$
696.9
$
656.6
$
598.9
$
591.7
Total non-interest income
171.9
126.2
115.2
129.9
90.5
Net revenue
$
838.4
$
823.1
$
771.8
$
728.8
$
682.2
Total non-interest expense
519.0
537.4
486.8
481.8
461.9
Pre-provision net revenue (1)
$
319.4
$
285.7
$
285.0
$
247.0
$
220.3
Adjusted for:
Provision for credit losses
60.0
33.6
37.1
15.2
9.3
Income tax expense
42.5
52.3
54.3
54.4
63.1
Net income
$
216.9
$
199.8
$
193.6
$
177.4
$
147.9
Efficiency Ratio (Tax Equivalent Basis) by Quarter:
Three Months Ended
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
(dollars in millions)
Total non-interest expense
$
519.0
$
537.4
$
486.8
$
481.8
$
461.9
Less: Deposit costs
174.5
208.0
173.7
137.0
131.0
Total non-interest expense, excluding deposit costs
344.5
329.4
313.1
344.8
330.9
Divided by:
Total net interest income
666.5
696.9
656.6
598.9
591.7
Plus:
Tax equivalent interest adjustment
10.0
10.0
9.9
9.6
9.1
Total non-interest income
171.9
126.2
115.2
129.9
90.5
Less: Deposit costs
174.5
208.0
173.7
137.0
131.0
$
673.9
$
625.1
$
608.0
$
601.4
$
560.3
Efficiency ratio (2)
61.2
%
64.5
%
62.3
%
65.2
%
66.8
%
Efficiency ratio, adjusted for deposit costs (2)
51.1
%
52.7
%
51.5
%
57.3
%
59.1
%
Tangible Common Equity:
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
(dollars and shares in millions, except per share data)
Total stockholders' equity
$
6,707
$
6,677
$
6,334
$
6,172
$
6,078
Less:
Goodwill and intangible assets
659
661
664
666
669
Preferred stock
295
295
295
295
295
Total tangible common equity
5,753
5