WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signed an executive order reinstating U.S. service members who were discharged from duty for refusing to receive Covid-19 vaccination.On August 24, 2021, the then Secretary of Defense mandated that all service members receive the Covid-19 vaccine. More than 8,000 troops who refused the vaccine were discharged from the military service.Trump says those service members reinstated under his order will be reverted to their former rank and receive full back pay, benefits, bonus payments, or compensation.The order says that a troop, who was discharged from duty, shall be reinstated on request.The order requires the Secretary of Defense and the Secretary of Homeland Security to report to the President through the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs on their progress in implementing it within 60 days.Also on Monday, Trump signed another executive order asking the Secretary of Defense to submit a report formulating a policy on transgender troops.Trump said he signed these executive orders on board Air Force 1 while returning to Washington from Florida.