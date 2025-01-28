Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.01.2025 08:00 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB: Year-end Report 1 January - 31 December 2024: Strong income from property management for the year and a reviving market

Finanznachrichten News

- We are closing the books on a good year, despite a turbulent world. Diligent and hard work across a broad front means that we are able to deliver an operating surplus that is up by 16% and income from property management that is up by 17%. This year's performance, combined with a more active rental and property market, an improved rating and better interest rates, puts us in a stronger position for 2025, says Johanna Hult Rentsch, CEO at Platzer.

Period January - December 2024

  • Rental income increased by 15% to SEK 1,670 million.
  • Operating surplus increased by 16% to SEK 1,314 million.
  • Income from property management amounted to SEK 714 million (609), corresponding to SEK 5.96 per share (5.08).
  • Net lettings amounted to SEK -37 million (44).
  • The Board is proposing a dividend of SEK 2.10 per share (2.00), to be paid in two instalments of SEK 1.05 each.

Period October - December 2024

  • Rental income increased by 14% to SEK 443 million.
  • The operating surplus increased by 7% to SEK 340 million.
  • Income from property management amounted to SEK 188 million (163), corresponding to SEK 1.57 per share (1.36).
  • Net lettings amounted to SEK 1 million (6).

After the end of the reporting period

  • Jakob Nilsson is recruited as new CFO.
  • Sale of property in Södra Änggården for SEK 552 million.
  • NCR raises Platzer's outlook to 'stable' and confirms the BBB- rating, while simultaneously raising the unsecured issue rating to BBB-.

For more information, please contact:
Johanna Hult Rentsch, CEO, Platzer, phone: +46 (0)709 99 24 05
Ulrika Danielsson, acting CFO, Platzer, phone: +46 (0)706-47 12 61

This is information that Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB (publ) is obliged to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was released for publication on 28 January 2025 at 08:00 CET through the agency of the contact persons shown above.


Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB (publ) owns and develops commercial property in Gothenburg worth around SEK 30 billion. Platzer is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap

