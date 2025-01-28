WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signed an executive order envisaging the establishment of a next generation missile defense shield to defend U.S. citizens and critical infrastructure against any foreign aerial attack.The order requires the Secretary of Defense to submit a reference architecture, capabilities-based requirements, and an implementation plan for the next-generation missile defense shield within 60 days.The architecture shall include plans for defense against ballistic, hypersonic, advanced cruise missiles, and other next-generation aerial attacks from peer, near-peer, and rogue adversaries; Acceleration of the deployment of the Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor layer; and Development and deployment of capabilities to defeat missile attacks prior to launch and in the boost phase.Trump also urged the Defense Secretary to submit a plan to fund his mammoth project, allowing sufficient time for consideration by the President before finalization of the Fiscal Year 2026 Budget.He also called for an updated assessment of the strategic missile threat to the Homeland; and a prioritized set of locations to progressively defend against a countervalue attack by nuclear adversaries in cooperation with U.S. Strategic Command and U.S. Northern Command.The Secretary of Defense has been ordered to direct a review of theater missile defense posture and initiatives to identify ways in which the United States and its allies and partners can increase bilateral and multilateral cooperation on missile defense technology development, capabilities, and operations, and improve theater missile defenses of forward-deployed United States troops and allied territories, troops, and populations.The order describes the missile defense shield an 'Iron Dome' for America.The United States' strong ally Israel operates a short-range missile defense system in that name, which for years has been successfully intercepting missiles launched by militants from Gaza.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX