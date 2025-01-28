Munich-based chemical giant Wacker Chemie reported substantial financial setbacks in 2024, with net profit dropping by 20 percent to €265 million. The company's overall revenue declined by 11 percent to €5.72 billion, while operating profit (EBITDA) fell 7 percent to €770 million. This downturn primarily stemmed from weakened demand in the solar sector, Chinese market overcapacity, and uncertainties surrounding US trade tariffs. The company's polysilicon division was particularly affected, forcing a reduction in capacity utilization to 50 percent and resulting in a nearly 40 percent profit decline in this segment. The polymer business also faced challenges due to weak construction industry demand and lower selling prices.

Specialty Segments Show Promise

Despite the overall challenging environment, certain specialty divisions demonstrated resilience. The silicone segment benefited from robust demand for industrial coatings and textile products, while the biosolutions division achieved growth, supported by the launch of a new mRNA competence center. However, these positive developments couldn't prevent significant stock market impacts, with shares declining more than 8 percent in early 2025 to €64.16, marking a 60 percent decrease from early 2023 peaks.

