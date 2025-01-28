WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synchrony Financial (SYF) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings totaled $753 million, or $1.91 per share. This compares with $429 million, or $1.03 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 3.9% to $3.801 billion from $3.659 billion last year.Synchrony Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $753 Mln. vs. $429 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.91 vs. $1.03 last year. -Revenue: $3.801 Bln vs. $3.659 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX