MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - UK and Canada have imposed sanctions on Belarusian officials and defense companies over rigged presidential election in Belarus.Sanctions target leaders of institutions responsible for serious human rights violations and companies in the Belarusian defense sector supporting Russia's war in Ukraine.Alexander Lukashenko was re-elected with a big majority in Sunday's presidential election after locking almost all his major political opponents behind bars or exiling from the country.Following Lukashenko's brutal crackdown in which critical voices within Belarus have been silenced, the election failed to meet international standards and has been condemned by Australia, Canada, the EU, New Zealand and the UK.According to the Viasna Human Rights Centre, a Belarusian non-governmental organisation in exile, more than 1,250 political prisoners are jailed in Belarus, including civil society representatives, human rights defenders, journalists, political opponents, religious leaders,UK sanctioned six individuals and three entities, including Igor Vasilyevich Karpenko, the Chairman of the Belarusian Central Election Commission, on Monday.The sanctioned Belarusian defense companies are Government-affiliated ALEVKURP OJSC, specializing in research and development and manufacturing of radar systems and weapon control systems; Legmash Plant JSC, a company producing ammunition for the Belarusian defence sector; and KB Unmanned Helicopters (UAVHeli), a UAV developer and manufacturer.Belarus has provided support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, allowing the use of its territory and airspace to launch attacks and provided kit and logistical support.The UK has excluded Belarusian defense companies from the UK economy - a sector of strategic importance to Lukashenko's regime.Also on Monday, Canada's Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly announced that Canada is imposing new sanctions against 10 individuals and 12 entities in response to human rights violations committed by the Lukashenko regime in Belarus, as well as its support of Russia's war against Ukraine.