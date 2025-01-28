LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Another case of clade Ib mpox has been detected in he UK, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country since October 2024 to 7.Announcing this, the UK Health Security Agency said the infected individual had recently traveled to Uganda. The risk to the UK population remains low, according to UKHSA.The UKHSA and NHS did not disclose any further details about the individual.Professor Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Adviser at UKHSA, said, 'The risk to the UK population remains low. Close contacts have been identified and offered appropriate advice in order to reduce the chance of further spread'.Clade Ib mpox has been circulating in several African countries in recent months. Imported cases have been detected in a number of countries including Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Sweden and the United States.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX