WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for General Motors Company (GM):Earnings: -$1.725 billion in Q4 vs. $2.076 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.64 in Q4 vs. $1.59 in the same period last year. Excluding items, General Motors Company reported adjusted earnings of $2.066 billion or $1.92 per share for the period.Analysts projected $1.84 per share Revenue: $47.702 billion in Q4 vs. $42.980 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX