BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Nano Labs (NA) announced its strategic investment in Hangzhou Weiheng Technology, obtaining a 5% stake in the company. Weiheng Technology is engaged in the development of AI focused ASIC compute-storage chips for edge and endpoint computing as well as applications for large AI models, and its products can be integrated with DeepSeek's latest large models.Jianping Kong, CEO of Nano Labs, said, 'Looking ahead to 2025, AI technology is poised to spark a new wave of applications in endpoint computing, unlocking vast market potential. With its innovative technologies, our invested startup is well-positioned to thrive in this wave, seize greater opportunities, and continue driving global technological progress.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX