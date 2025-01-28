WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $447 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $509 million, or $1.50 per share, last year.Excluding items, Kimberly-Clark Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.50 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.51 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 0.8% to $4.928 billion from $4.970 billion last year.Kimberly-Clark Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $447 Mln. vs. $509 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.34 vs. $1.50 last year. -Revenue: $4.928 Bln vs. $4.970 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX