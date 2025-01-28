NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX):Earnings: -$21.00 million in Q4 vs. -$58.00 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.20 in Q4 vs. -$0.50 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Xerox Holdings Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $49.00 million or $0.36 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.49 per share Revenue: $1.613 billion in Q4 vs. $1.765 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX