WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, automaker General Motors Co. (GM) initiated its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025.For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings and adjusted earnings in a range of $11.00 to $12.00 per share. EBIT-adjusted is also now expected to be in a range of $13.7 billion to $15.7 billion.On average, 26 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $10.76 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.GM's 2025 financial guidance assumes a stable policy environment in North America and an estimated benefit of $0.5 billion from reduced year-over-year expenses at Cruise.The financial guidance also includes anticipated capital spending of $10.0 billion to $11.0 billion, inclusive of investments in the company's battery cell manufacturing joint ventures.