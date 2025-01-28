WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Invesco Ltd. (IVZ):Earnings: $209.3 million in Q4 vs. -$742.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.46 in Q4 vs. -$1.64 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Invesco Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $237.3 million or $0.52 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.47 per share Revenue: $1.593 billion in Q4 vs. $1.413 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX