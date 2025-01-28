CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - World markets recovered after a massive plunge on Monday triggered by concerns about tech majors' AI spending plans that followed the unveiling of Chinese AI startup DeepSeek's low-cost AI model. Positive earnings scorecards from the corporate sector also boosted sentiment.Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly positive territory ahead of big tech earnings and FOMC decision on Wednesday. European benchmarks are also trading with gains. However, mostly negative sentiment prevailed in the Asian markets.The recent turmoil in world financial markets and a resultant safe-haven demand caused the Dollar and the Dollar Index to record strong gains. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices rebounded after heavy losses in the previous sessions. Gold also rallied after the massive plunge on Monday. Cryptocurrencies too rebounded emphatically.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 44,742.40, up 0.06% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,037.10, up 0.41% Germany's DAX at 21,430.54, up 0.71% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,552.27, up 0.57% France's CAC 40 at 7,940.77, up 0.43% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,214.45, up 0.50% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,064.50, down 1.43% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,399.10, down 0.12% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,250.60, down 0.06% (January 27) Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,237.99, up 0.14%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0425, down 0.64% GBP/USD at 1.2437, down 0.50% USD/JPY at 155.46, up 0.60% AUD/USD at 0.6247, down 0.72% USD/CAD at 1.4412, up 0.28% Dollar Index at 107.88, up 0.50%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.568%, up 0.88% Germany at 2.5515%, up 0.93% France at 3.279%, up 0.21% U.K. at 4.6465%, up 1.25% Japan at 1.193%, down 0.17%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Apr) at $76.71, up 0.70%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Mar) at $73.67, up 0.68%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,773.56, up 0.27%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $102,633.01, up 3.76% Ethereum at $3,191.62, up 4.56% XRP at $3.12, up 12.67% Solana at $238.57, up 6.89% BNB at $675.79, up 4.45%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX