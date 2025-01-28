NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, workplace technology company Xerox Holdings Corp. (XRX) said it now expects revenues to grow in the low single-digits in constant currency and adjusted operating margin of at least 5.0 percent for the full-year 2025.On average, five analysts polled expect a revenue growth of 2.82 percent to $6.36 billion for the year.The guidance does not include any impacts associated with the pending acquisition of Lexmark, which is expected to close in the second half of fiscal 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX