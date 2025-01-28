CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - The Boeing Co. (BA) revealed Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled -$3.923 billion, or -$5.46 per share. This compares with -$23 million, or -$0.04 per share, last year.Excluding items, The Boeing Co. reported adjusted earnings of -$5.90 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.66 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 30.8% to $15.242 billion from $22.018 billion last year.The Boeing Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: -$3.923 Bln. vs. -$23 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$5.46 vs. -$0.04 last year. -Revenue: $15.242 Bln vs. $22.018 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX