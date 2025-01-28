WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) said, for 2025, the company expects mid-to-high single-digit constant-currency adjusted EPS growth. The company also projects high single-digit constant-currency adjusted operating profit growth. Volume+mix led organic sales growth is estimated ahead of market growth.'As far as pacing during the year, we currently expect net sales, adjusted operating profit, and adjusted earnings per share to be balanced, roughly 50:50, between the first half of the year and the second half of the year,' said NELSON URDANETA, CFO.In fiscal 2024, the company registered 17.7% constant currency growth in adjusted EPS. Constant currency growth in adjusted operating profit was 15.6%. Organic sales growth was 3.2%, for the period.'We delivered mid-teens constant-currency adjusted operating profit and high-teens constant-currency adjusted EPS growth in 2024. This was well ahead of our outlook for the year, and ahead of our long-term algorithm,' said MIKE HSU, CEO.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX