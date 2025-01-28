Heat pump manufacturer Paloma Rheem says it plans to acquire Fujitsu General. The transaction, which is set to conclude by July 2025, could expand Paloma Rheem's market reach and drive innovation in integrated air and water solutions. Paloma Rheem Holdings, which specializes in air conditioning units and heat pumps, has revealed plans to acquire Fujitsu General through a tender offer valued at JPY 2,808 ($18. 06) per share. The offer represents a 39. 15% premium over the company's six-month average stock price, according to an online statement by Paloma Rheem. Fujitsu General produces energy-efficient ...

