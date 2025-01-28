WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RTX Corporation (RTX) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $1.482 billion, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $1.426 billion, or $1.05 per share, last year.Excluding items, RTX Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $2.071 billion or $1.54 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 8.5% to $21.623 billion from $19.927 billion last year.RTX Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.482 Bln. vs. $1.426 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.10 vs. $1.05 last year. -Revenue: $21.623 Bln vs. $19.927 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX