WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) released Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at -$44 million, or -$0.13 per share. This compares with -$104 million, or -$0.31 per share, last year.Excluding items, JetBlue Airways Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$72 million or -$0.21 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.30 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 2.1% to $2.277 billion from $2.325 billion last year.JetBlue Airways Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: -$44 Mln. vs. -$104 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.13 vs. -$0.31 last year. -Revenue: $2.277 Bln vs. $2.325 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX