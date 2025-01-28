WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) released Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at -$44 million, or -$0.13 per share. This compares with -$104 million, or -$0.31 per share, last year.
Excluding items, JetBlue Airways Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$72 million or -$0.21 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.30 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period fell 2.1% to $2.277 billion from $2.325 billion last year.
JetBlue Airways Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: -$44 Mln. vs. -$104 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.13 vs. -$0.31 last year. -Revenue: $2.277 Bln vs. $2.325 Bln last year.
