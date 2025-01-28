BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line came in at $527 million, or $2.22 per share. This compares with $1.866 billion, or $7.58 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period fell 1.3% to $18.622 billion from $18.874 billion last year.Lockheed Martin Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $527 Mln. vs. $1.866 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.22 vs. $7.58 last year. -Revenue: $18.622 Bln vs. $18.874 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX