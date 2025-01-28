SMX: Brazil's Commodities Market Can Set New Benchmarks With SMX and Ybyrá Partnership

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2025 / SMX (Security Matters) Ltd. (NASDAQ:SMX) and Ybyrá Capital S.A. are on the brink of a transformative partnership poised to redefine Brazil's role in global trade. Announced in December 2024 and updated in a recent 6-K filing, the referenced Heads of Agreement reflect a shared vision to revolutionize supply chain transparency, accountability, and sustainability. This collaboration goes beyond a standard business deal-it's a framework to unlock Brazil's natural resource potential while setting new benchmarks in ethical and sustainable trade.

Ybyrá Capital, a rising force in South America's commodities and real estate sectors with over $1 billion in assets under management, brings significant resources to this planned partnership. When combined with SMX's molecular marking and blockchain-enabled traceability technology, the planned alliance represents a cutting-edge integration of infrastructure and innovation that addresses a critical gap in the commodities market: seamless, end-to-end traceability from source to consumer.

This partnership is more than strategically warranted; it has the potential to transform a fragmented industry grappling with the complexities of an increasingly regulated global market. Brazil, a global leader in commodities such as soybeans, coffee, and beef, faces mounting scrutiny from trade policies demanding greater sustainability and ethical sourcing. The combined strengths of SMX's traceability technology and Ybyrá's logistics network offer a timely solution to these challenges. Here's how:

Unlocking Economic Potential

SMX's technology embeds invisible molecular markers into raw materials, generating immutable blockchain records to verify origin and supply chain integrity. Coupled with Ybyrá's robust logistics infrastructure, this partnership could elevate Brazil's commodities to new global standards, fostering international market transparency, accountability, and competitiveness.

That could provide an enormous incentive to help close this deal. Remember, Brazil's agricultural sector generates billions annually, with soybeans, beef, and coffee leading the charge. In 2022, the country exported $47.2 billion in soybeans, $11 billion in frozen beef, and $8.86 billion in coffee. By integrating SMX's traceability solutions, these revenue streams could become more efficient and lucrative, benefiting stakeholders from farmers to wholesalers to end-use consumers and, with a circular economy incentive, back again.

Here's the better news. The impact extends beyond agriculture. Brazil's mining sector-encompassing bauxite, gold, and iron ore-could also benefit from SMX's technology, ensuring compliance with ethical sourcing standards as global demand for sustainably sourced raw materials rises in Europe and Asia.

Pioneering a New Era of Sustainable Trade

For investors, the numbers speak volumes. SMX's roughly $4.75 million market cap significantly undervalues this partnership's intrinsic value and potential, noting an implied valuation in a prior release already exceeding $600 million. Beyond immediate financial benefits, the collaboration positions both companies as leaders in a high-demand market. As important, a consummated partnership has the power to redefine sustainability in global trade, especially with SMX's blockchain-backed platform offering real-time insights into product origins, compliance, and environmental impact-crucial endpoints as sustainability becomes a non-negotiable trade requirement.

Brazil's $53.2 billion soybean industry illustrates the potential. Stringent EU regulations on deforestation-free sourcing make SMX's technology invaluable in preserving market share. Similarly, Brazil's $7.4 billion coffee industry can leverage traceability to meet rising consumer demand for ethically sourced products.

Beyond commodities, the planned alliance aligns with global efforts to foster circular economies. SMX's technology enables post-consumer tracking, supporting recycling and resource recovery in sectors such as biodiesel, where soybean oil plays a key role. Together, SMX and Ybyrá can set new standards for efficiency and accountability in global trade.

Brazil's Opportunity to Lead

The bottom line is that this partnership can be more than a milestone for the companies involved-it's a potential game-changer for Brazil. By embracing this collaboration, Brazil can redefine its role in the global economy, setting a precedent for ethical trade practices that resonate across industries and borders.

Moreover, by welcoming this partnership, Brazil can leverage its natural resource wealth to drive sustainable growth, demonstrating that profit and purpose can coexist. At the same time, SMX and Ybyrá can offer a blueprint for innovation to harmonize sustainability with prosperity-a definite win-win proposition for all, including the planet.

